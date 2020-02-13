Stanley A.N. Dawdy, 98, of Maceo, passed away Feb. 9, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 22, 1922, in Lawton, Iowa, to the late Fred and Arrilla Dawdy. Stanley loved fishing at Carpenter Lake in Maceo and attending auctions and garage sells. He even had his own booth set up at the local consumer mall for years. He had earned a degree in horticulture, was an avid gardener and loved being in his yard working with his flowers and planting his wife’s little green onions and radishes. Stanley enjoyed watching Western movies and playing cribbage with his son-in-law. He was a fan of NASCAR, especially Jimmy Johnson.
Stanley looked forward to visits from his great-grandchildren, as it gave him an audience for his storytelling, something his family will always remember about him. One of his favorite things was his homemade apple pies that his daughter-in-law made him every other week. Something his children will always cherish is how he sang “Billy Boy” to them at the end of every day when they were small.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 78 years, and his high school sweetheart, Avon Mae Dawdy; son Eddie Dawdy; grandson Guy Dawdy; great-grandson Tyler Dawdy; son-in-law Robert Griffith; and his brothers, Cleown, Orville and Melvin Dawdy.
Stanley is survived by his children, Judy (Gayln) Taylor, Pat Griffith, Larry (Charlene) Dawdy, Gary (Karen) Dawdy, Kari Fuller and Beatrice (Larry) Davison; 21 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his sidekick, his Yorkie, Penny.
The memorial service will be noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Stanley Dawdy may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented