HAWESVILLE — Stanley Alvin Goatley, 66, of Hawesville, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro June 16, 1956, to the late Raymond S. and Maxine Jackson Goatley. He enjoyed his family, fishing, and junkin.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents and two brother, Randy and Clarence Goatley.
Alvin is survived by his wife of 38 years, Rita Goatley; daughter, Sara (Nathan) Goatley; son, Adam Goatley; grandchildren, Reighlen Goatley and Harlow Bratcher; sisters, Mary (Tandy) Blair, Anna (Dave) Thompson, and Loretta (Dave) Adkins; brothers, Roy Lee (Gloria) Goatley, Wayne Goatley, and Glenn (Becky) Goatley; sister-in-law, Lyvone Goatley; along with many nieces, nephews, and everyone that called him Dad or Papa Bear.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel, with burial following in Cloverport Cemetery. Alvin’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
