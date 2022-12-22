CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSOURI — Stanley D. Downs, 83, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, formerly of Owensboro, went to be with his Lord, family members, and friends Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Southeast Hospital. He was born June 1, 1939, to Morton B. (Flappy) Downs Sr. and Rebecca Dawson Downs. After graduating from Owensboro High School and two years of art at Brescia College in Owensboro, he joined the Army Reserves (Ft. Knox) and was a very popular and busy cook.
After his stint in the military, he came home to work at a local lumber yard and became a traveling building materials salesman for Bass & Company out of Paducah. About that time, he married Carolyn M. McLellan. They moved to Missouri and joined Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri where he was a Deacon and an Elder and was involved in many building and remodeling projects.
He was a school bus driver and shuttle driver at Southeast Missouri College. He loved to volunteer at Southeast Hospital and FISH Food Pantry. He was the owner of Jay’s Krispy Fried Chicken in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn M. Downs of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; daughter, Lisa Downs Pinkerton and grandson, Shawn C. Pinkerton, both of Fruitland, Missouri; granddaughter, Chelsea R. Perry and his great-granddaughter, Ashlynn R. Perry of Jackson, Missouri; brother, Morton B. (Janelle) Downs Jr. of Owensboro; and sister-in-law, Susan M. Musick of Ohio and Florida.
There will be no visitation or any other type of service. The family will have a private memorial at Kentucky Lake at a later time.
Ford and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1820 Perryville Road, Cape Girardeau, MO 6370, The Red House Interpretive Center, 128 S. Main St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63703, or The Salvation Army, 1701 Good Hope, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703.
Commented