Stanley E. Arachikavitz, of Owensboro, lost his seven-year fight with lung cancer and passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Owensboro on July 18, 1954, to the late Stanley A. and Martha (Reisz) Arachikavitz. He was a 1973 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School where he led the Aces football team to a 10-1 record, broke records in his senior year including receptions, pass yardage for receptions and total number of extra points. He was a member of the 1972-73 Kentucky All-State High School football team, and in 1996, he was inducted into the OCHS Athletic Hall of Fame as the “Football Player of the 1970s.”
After high school, Stanley joined the U.S. Army and eventually the U.S. Marines. He became a truck driver for many years, worked at Hickory Springs Manufacturing, earned a history degree from Brescia University, and during his retirement years, he loved working as a greeter at Walmart on Highway 54.
Stanley loved the Lord Jesus Christ and exuded this with everyone he met. He was an extremely active member of Larkin Baptist Church and took great enjoyment volunteering with the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Spencer County. He always stood ready to lend a helping hand whenever needed and to whomever needed it. Stanley was an avid deer hunter who loved everything about being in nature and spent many a day at his hunting land.
Stanley is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cindy (Brenke) Arachikavitz; his children, Jason (Carin) Johns of Oregon, Wisconsin, and Jody Johns of Baron, Minnesota; his stepdaughter, Nicole (Ryan) Wakeham of Seattle, Washington; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Stanley was the oldest of five brothers who survive him: Artie (Kelly) Arachikavitz of Freeport, Illinois, Jerry (Pam) Arachikavitz of Waleska, Georgia, Sgt. Maj. (USMC RET) Dan (Marinda) Arachikavitz of Lake Mary, Florida, Joel (Lauren) Arachikavitz of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Jonathan (Tracey) Gehrts of Cumming, Georgia.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Larkin Baptist Church, 2531 W. Old State Road 45, Rockport, IN 47635. Immediately following the service, a potluck style picnic and celebration of Stanley’s life will occur on the church grounds.
All who wish to honor and remember Stanley in person at the service are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the church for the safety of all those in attendance.
In lieu of flowers or other tangible condolences, the family encourages donations to Relay for Life of Spencer County.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Arachikavitz. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Stanley E. Arachikavitz and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented