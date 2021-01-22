RUMSEY — Stanley “Eddie” Raymond Arnold, 63, of Rumsey, died at 1 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at his home. Mr. Arnold was born June 8, 1957, in McLean County. He was self-employed in lawn care.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Arnold (1993) and Viola Frashure Arnold (2012); and sisters Nola Arnold (2015), Winnona Hudson (2008) and Rita Arnold (2015).
He is survived by his brothers, David (Becky) Sutherlin of Livermore and Dean Arnold of Semiway; sisters Wilma Beck Lightbody of Masonville, Nancy (Donnie) Adkins of Hawesville, Donna Johnson of Mooresville, Indiana, Laquita (Phillip, Sr.) Willoughby of Rumsey and Anita Arnold of Owensboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services are private with the Rev. Steve McElvain officiating.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented