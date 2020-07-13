BEAVER DAM — Stanley “Moe” Petty, 88, of Beaver Dam, died Saturday July 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville. Moe was born in Olaton to the late Stanley and Monnie Raley Petty. He was a farmer, served in the U.S. Army and attended Mt. Olive General Baptist Church.
Survivors include a sister, Peggy (Bob) Evans of Houston, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
Services are 4 p.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until funeral time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Ohio County Honor Guard will present military honors.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com
Due to State requirements we are limited to 50% of our seating capacity. Requirements will be posted at the funeral home.
