CLOVERPORT -- Stanley O. Boling, 79, of Cloverport, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Fordsville Nursing and Rehab Center. Stanley was born Nov. 26, 1939, in Hancock County, a son of the late Orville and Mary Frances Boling. Stanley was a guard at Owensboro Daviess County Hospital for many years and retired from Dunaway Timber. He was preceded in death by a sister, Anna B. Swadley; a brother, Orville Boling Jr.; and two nephews, Ronald Fuqua and Timothy Fuqua.
Survivors include a sister, Naomi Fuqua; and a brother, Carl Ray Boling.
Services are at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville, with burial following in Boling Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday.
