LEWISPORT – Stanley Ray Sheldon, 62, of Lewisport, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. He was born Oct. 28, 1957, in Daviess County to Stanley Sherwood Sheldon and Faye Richardson Sheldon. Stanley enjoyed working outside, gardening, going fishing and making and fixing things. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren very much.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Marvin and Lillian Sheldon; and maternal grandparents, Clyde and Alice Richardson.
Stanley is also survived by his wife of 36 years, Julie Wright Sheldon; his two sons, Zach (Allison) Sheldon and Corey Sheldon; and two grandchildren, Rhett and Darci Sheldon.
The funeral service for Stanley Sheldon will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mary Carrico Catholic School, 9546 KY-144, Philpot, KY 42366.
Memories and condolences for the family of Stanley Sheldon may be left at www.glenncares.com.
