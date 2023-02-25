Stanley Settle, 82, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Stanley Elmo Settle was born Jan. 5, 1941, in Rumsey to the late Glover Elmo and Cleva Ellis Settle and was married to the former Shirley Ann Galloway July 26, 1963. Stanley retired as a civil engineer from BellSouth and was a member of the Stanley Lodge #878 F. & A.M. He was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan and also enjoyed fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by a daughter, Stacie Settle.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Shirley G. Settle; two sons, Stan Settle (Emily) of Mt. Sterling and Scott Settle (Shanna) of Owensboro; and five grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with Dr. Richard Same officiating. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Stanley’s family from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Stanley’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The Stanley E. Settle family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund, C/O John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, KY 42327.
