HAWESVILLE — Stanley Sherwood Sheldon, 83, of Hawesville, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 18, 1937, in Daviess County to the late Marvin and Lillian Higdon Sheldon. Sherwood had farmed most of his life and attended Maceo Baptist Church. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and raising a garden. Sherwood loved taking care of his cattle and hosting a deer camp every year. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sherwood was also preceded in death by his son, Stanley Ray Sheldon, in November 2019.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Joyce “Faye” Sheldon; two grandsons, Zach Sheldon and wife Allison of Whitesville and Corey Sheldon and girlfriend Emily of Covington; four great grandchildren, Darci, Rhett, Halle and Hendrix; and his daughter-in-law, Julie Sheldon of Lewisport.
The service for Sherwood will be noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Roberts Family Cemetery in Daviess County. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
