Stanley W. Bartlett, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 12, 1947, in Daviess County to the late Joseph W. and Juanita Hancock Bartlett. Stan retired from Owensboro Municipal Utilities and was also a retired farmer. He loved farming, antique tractor pulls, especially Farmall tractors, and UK basketball. He was a member of several antique tractor clubs and the Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his son, Andrew W. Bartlett (Tammy) of Owensboro; daughter, Emily Suzanne Bartlett of Nashville; two step-grandchildren, Don Conley (Jodi) and Stephanie Tedford (Chris); seven step-great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph “Doug” Bartlett (Barbara) of Madison, Alabama; nephew, Barry Bartlett (Tisha) of Palm Harbor, Florida; and several cousins.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Services will be streamed live on www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Meals on Wheels, 1650 West Second Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
