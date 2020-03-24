Stanley Wright Johnson, Jr., 87, of Owensboro, passed away March 22, 2020, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born March 27, 1932, in Union County to the late Stanley Wright and Loreen Staten Johnson. Stanley grew up in Henderson County and graduated from Henderson City High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1953 and then played football for Washington University in St. Louis where he received his bachelor’s degree in 1956. He received a master’s degree from Murray State University and served as assistant football coach in 1957. Stanley worked in the aluminum industry for Martin Marietta in Hancock County and then for Alcoa in Warrick County, Indiana. His lifelong interest in sports included refereeing high school football and basketball throughout Western Kentucky and attending Kentucky Wesleyan basketball games and the Ellis Racetrack racing season. He enjoyed time with friends, especially a group known as “Friday Night.”
He also was proceeded in death by a brother, Willie Bob Johnson.
Stanley is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Howell Johnson; daughter Judy Johnson Vollmayer; son Jeffrey Howell (Kerry) Johnson; three granddaughters, Christine Hu, Katherine Ann (Alan) Pomp and Dorothy Anne (Ben) Geizs; one great-granddaughter, Annalise Mae Pomp; as well as a brother, James Leland (Sarah) Johnson.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, a celebration of Stanley’s life will be planned by his family and held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Century Christian Church, 1301 Tamarack Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family Stanley Johnson Jr. may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
