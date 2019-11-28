Stanley Young, 86, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Heartford House in Owensboro. Stanley was born April 25, 1933, on the family farm in Hawesville to Truman and Mary Magdeline Young.
He served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a gunner's mate on the heavy cruiser, USS Toledo. Stanley retired from National Southwire Aluminum in 1991, after which he worked and came to know and love many people in the Hancock County community as a regular fixture at Bill's on the Hill in Hawesville for another 18 years. Stan, also known as "Toad," very much enjoyed gospel music and spent many years traveling and singing with the southern gospel quartet, The Witnesses, as well as serving as music minister in several Baptist churches, including Mt. Eden Baptist Church, where he and his father, Truman, both served in that capacity at different times. He was also a Kentucky basketball fan and loved the New York Yankees, enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and trading cars.
Stanley was preceded in death by his brothers Eugene, Thomas, Melvin and Leo; and sisters Lillian Baily, Ozetta Tucker and Ida Mae Parker.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Alice Flo Young; three sons, Steve Young and his wife, Debbie, Paul Young and his wife, Angela, and Chris Young and his wife, Amanda; brother Danny Young of Monroe, Louisiana; as well as grandchildren Erica Maxey, Lauren Osowicz, Lindsey Young, Michael Young and Katie Young; and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Mt. Eden Baptist Church with the burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, as well as Sunday morning from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Gibson & Son funeral home in Hawesville. Online condolences may be left for Stanley's family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
