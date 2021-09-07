Starla Warren, 53, of Owensboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, after a long and courageous battle against Multiple Sclerosis. Starla was born in Owensboro on September 10, 1967.
She was preceded in death by her father, Randall Lowe and most loyal pet, Max.
Starla is survived by her husband of 20 years, Jim Warren, who loved her dearly, her mother, Rosa Lee Appleby; her sons Michael Simon and Austin Warren; her brother, Randy (Cassandra) Lowe; a sister, Vicky; her sister and brother-in-law Sherri (Russell) Kimmel and beloved pet, Buster.
Services will be 7 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the National sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmsscociety.org
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the National sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmsscociety.org
