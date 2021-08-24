Stefany Andre Allison went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 21, 2021 in her Whitesville home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 28, 1966 in Fredricksburg, Virginia, to Phillip and Vernia Shupe.
She leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 30 years, Rusty Allison; her parents, Phillip and Vernia Shupe; two sons, Brick and Willy; two daughters, Nikki and Brittany; two stepdaughters, Erin and Ashley; six grandkids, Alex, Alex S., Phil, Noah, Nikki, and Levi; six stepgrandkids, Kingston, Ryleigh, Elsie, Luke, Evie, and Walt; two brothers, Dewayne Shupe and Scott Shupe; two sisters, Amy Daley and Kim Shupe.
Stefany will be remembered as a loving wife and Mother and a devoted follower of Jesus Christ.
Services will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Cecil Funeral Home. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
