LEWISPORT — Stella Lorene (Decker) Sims, 83, of Lewisport, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Heartford House. Stella was born Nov. 10, 1936, in Breckinridge County to the late Jeff and Ethel Ford Weedman. Stella enjoyed cooking, working on the farm and taking care of her family. She was a farmer’s wife and worked as a janitor at Century.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charlie Decker; her second husband, Bill Sims; son Danny Decker; son-in-law David Patterson; stepchildren Harold Decker, Billy Decker, Ruth Smith and Gracie Obenchain; brothers Leonard Weedman, Jeff Weedman Jr., Jim Weedman, Joe Weedman and Ernie Weedman; and sisters Janie Sanders, Mary Ann Smith, Nancy Sinclair and Dorothy Canary.
Survivors include her children, Sondra (Rich) Faught, Patty (Willie) Dunn, Joe Decker, Sherrie Patterson, Jessica (Mike) Koch and Derrick Decker; stepchildren Carolyn Preston, Jimmy Decker, Lillian Jones, Lana Church and Billy Sims; and brother Roy Weedman. She had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Services are at 2 p.m. Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport with burial following in McQuady Cemetery. Stella’s family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time Sunday. Online condolences may be left for Stella’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
