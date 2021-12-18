CANNELTON, Ind. — Stella Mae “Granny” Nies, 85, of Cannelton, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. She was born Sept. 5, 1936, in Grayson County to the late William Henry and Leora Hayse Duncan. Stella loved her family, fishing, canning and gardening. She also loved her horse, Star, that she rescued and later donated her land to the Indiana Horse Rescue South Program.
Survivors include her children, Diane Parks, Lilly Fischer, Patty (Curtis) Parks, Debbie (Terry) Dean, Pamela Kieft, Daniel (Phyllis) Nies and Mark (Shiella) Nies; and several brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
