FORDSVILLE — Stella Mae Robinson, 90, of Fordsville, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in the presence of her beloved daughters, Martha Carol and Sharon Kay. She was born in Fordsville to the late George and Mary Johnson. She was a homemaker, mother, grandmother and friend to so many, both in and outside the Fordsville community. She loved her church and church family and was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Pattiville for 72 years. She was a 1949 graduate of Dundee High School.
She loved her Lord, her family, UK basketball and sports in general. Her favorite times were centered around family gatherings, church events and the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. She volunteered much time to her church, friends and community and was also recognized as a Kentucky Colonel.
She was preceded also in death by her loving husband, Marvin Robinson, after 68 years of marriage.
She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Sweet and Martha Carol (Mickey) Taylor, both of Owensboro; grandchildren Amanda (Timmy) Bittel of Owensboro, Kevin Robinson (Melanie) Clark of Owensboro and Bethanie (Brad) Cantrell of Louisville; great-grandchildren Kelsey (Max) Boswell, Kendall Bittel, Olivia Clark, Westin Robinson Clark and Stella Clark, all of Owensboro; great-great-grandchildren, Addison Boswell, Raylee Boswell and Malcolm Boswell, all of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held with burial to follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pattiville.
The number of those attending the services shall be within current health and safety directives. Masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
Commented