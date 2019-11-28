REYNOLDS STATION -- Stella Marie Staples, 93, of Reynolds Station, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Columbia to the late Caleb and Ollie Mae Squires. She was retired from the Montpelier Glove factory and was a member of Newton Springs Baptist Church.
Stella was preceded also in death by her husband, Charles Webster Staples; a son, Roy Staples; brothers James Squires, Richard Squires, Austin Squires, Stanley Squires and twins Roy and Coy Squires; and sisters Cecil Shaw and Clarice Jeffries.
Survivors include her children, Rollon Staples of Lewisport, Raymond Staples (Dianne) of Hawesville, John Staples (Marilyn Settles) of Fordsville and Tina Camplin (Allen) of Sacramento; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Newton Springs Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
