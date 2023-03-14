GREENVILLE — Stella May Stiles, 79, of Greenville, died Monday, Mar. 13, 2023, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She retired in 2013 from DASO Department of Defense in Columbus, Ohio where she worked in cyber security.
Survivors: sons, Dr. Todd (Laura) Stiles, Mark Stiles, and Scott (Evelyn) Stiles; daughter, Misty (Dan) Deana; and brother, James Hottle.
The funeral service and visitation will be private at a later date.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
