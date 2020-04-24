Stella Merici Hinton Fogle passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Carmel Home on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born Aug. 10, 1926, to the late Malcolm and Edwina Hinton in Breckenridge County (Hardinsburg). She worked at General Electric on Ninth Street, The Executive Inn salad department, and cafeteria services at St. Peter of Alcantara Grade School and Catherine Spaulding Elementary School.
Caring for her husband and two boys and spending time with daughter-in-law and four grandchildren was Stella’s most meaningful work. Always a hard worker, Stella did everything from canning and freezing the summer garden’s produce that was then prepared lovingly for family meals each evening and special occasions. Her grandchildren will always remember the pancake breakfast they all prepared on their overnight visits.
She was a member of St. Peter of Alcantara Parish in Stanley where she was married to Joseph A. Fogle on Feb. 11, 1956. She was one of the original members of Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration adorers when it started at the Carmel Home. She was a master at Solitaire and usually won at 500 Rummy. Her work on cross-stitch hand-quilted quilts was a relaxing hobby. The rosary was her helper during the day and her companion every night.
Along with her parents, Stella is proceeded in death by Joseph A. Fogle, her husband who died in 1983; her brothers, Francis Hinton, Harold “Bud” Hinton and Raymond Hinton; and her sisters, Mary Rose Bryant, Delphine Hinton and Catherine Hinton.
She is survived by two sons, Father Bruce Fogle of Paducah and Phillip (Beth) Fogle of Stanley; four grandchildren, Jessica, Taylor, Allison and Will Fogle; a sister, Betty Payne of Hardinsburg; her brothers-in-law, Patrick Fogle of Brandenburg and Larry (Joyce) Fogle of Stanley; sisters-in-law Anita Fogle of Stanley and Patricia Fogle of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
A rosary and Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Peter of Alcantara Parish in Stanley. In compliance with CDC guidelines, this will be private only. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in Mass offerings, the best act of love for her, at St. Peter of Alcantara Building/Cemetery Fund, 81 Church St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or Carmel Home Staff Christmas Party Fund, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
