Stephanie Michelle Bickett, 45, of Whitesville, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at her home. She was born Aug. 22, 1977, to Allen and Debbie Howard Bickett. Stephanie enjoyed crocheting and spending time at the beach. She worked at Mil’s Dairy Drive-In.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Anselm and Elizabeth Bickett and Joseph Robert and Evelyn Howard.
In addition to her parents, Stephanie is survived by her children, Anna (Jonathon) Jones, Allyssa Lundy, and Katie Lundy; grandson, Waylon Smith; siblings, Eric (Misty) Bickett, Mary Bickett, Tonya (Brad) Embry, and Jason Bickett; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
