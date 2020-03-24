Stephen A. Braden, 64, of Philpot, passed away on Sunday, March 23, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Feb. 13, 1956, in Daviess County to the late Alva Artemus and Mary Ruth Barlow Braden. Stephen retired from Modern Welding as a welder. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, hunting and playing his guitar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Howard; and three brothers, Kenneth, Jerry and Gary Braden.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Joy Hale Braden; two grandchildren, Katelyn Howard and Cortney Braden; brother Alva Braden (Donna); two sisters, Ruth Ann Hendricks (Rod) and Cathy Heath (John); and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at Bells Run Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Stephen Braden Memorial Fund, C/O James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
