Stephen A. Goode, 63, passed suddenly from this life on April 2, 2020, at his home from a heart attack. He had recently retired from Perdue Farms in Livermore. Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Jo Chambers Price, and a niece, Aubrey Michelle Clark.
Steve never met a stranger. Everyone that knew him well loved him for his compassion, his empathy, generosity, humor, kindness, his cooking and his storytelling. If he loved you (and he loved many), you received everything he had to offer, even if it left him with nothing. Family called him “gullible”, especially when he would get taken because of his good heart. He would stop a stranger on a cold, rainy day and take them to fast food for a meal and warmth. He would offer his home to the temporarily homeless. He would just show up for a visit and to talk. Steve was genuine and upfront in all his relationships. It was not a good idea to “get on his bad side.” He did not mind letting you know where you stood with him.
Steve will be sadly missed and mourned by his dad, William A., and his wife, June Ann Goode, of Browns Valley; his sister, best friend and caregiver, Marilyn (Darriel) Clark of Whitesville; brother Keith (Carol) Goode of Clarksville, Indiana; daughters Beth Goode of Kissimmee Florida, Ruthie Goode of Owensboro and Melissa Goode of Owensboro; and grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and countless friends, including his special neighbor and friend, Sue Shocklee.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Steve’s funeral services will be available for viewing Monday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Aubrey’s Song Foundation at 2400 Friendship Drive, Owensboro, KY 42303, or aubreyssong.org/donate.
In lieu of visitation, there will be a drive-by caravan remembrance from 4-5 p.m. Thursday in the back parking lot at Davis Funeral Home. The family requests that you please, please come as you are and drive through. Your participation is important to us! Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you are allowed to roll down your window and show your support to Steve’s family.
