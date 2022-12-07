BREMEN — Stephen Alan Abney, 65, of Bremen died Monday, December 5, 2022, at his residence. He was a laborer, construction worker, and boilermaker at different times in his life.
Survivors: daughter, Chasity (Scott) Gunn; companion, Cerena Stewart; sisters: Peggy McPherson, Brinda (Kenny) Lovell, Kaye (Wayne) Lynn, and Rhonda (Doolie) Sartain; and brother, Larry Abney.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
