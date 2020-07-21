Stephen Austin “Duell” Cain, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro, Aug. 24, 1958, to the late Kenneth and Mavis Isbill Cain. Duell was a welder by trade, working for over 40 years at Modern Welding Company. His keen eyesight and attention to detail, great knowledge of tools and abilities to read blueprints, made him a great worker and welder.
Survivors include his companion of five years, Darlena Mattingly; a daughter, Laura (Danny, Jr.) Thompson, of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Michaela, Hannah Jo, and Elizabeth; and a sister, Diana (Keith) Ellis.
A funeral celebration for Steve will take place 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the Chapel of Haley McGinnis. Visitation will take place Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and again Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Cain in person at visitation are encouraged to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Share your messages of condolence with the family and sign his virtual guest book by going to www.HaleyMcGinnis.com.
