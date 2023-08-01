Stephen B. Woodard, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 29, 1951, in Henderson County to the late Walter “Doc” and Opal Woodard. Stephen had two main joys in life and cooking was one of them. He made a mean vegetable soup and delicious BBQ. His other joy was umpiring. He umpired for different leagues in the community and even umpired in the Babe Ruth World Series. Stephen was also very proud of his grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by a sister, Sandy Stone.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 43 years, Debbie Woodard; children, Zach Woodard (Haleigh) and Natalie Lopez (Trevor); sisters, Faye Hall and Diane Graves; brother, Walter “Butch” Woodard; grandchildren, Hunter Woodard, Greyson Woodard, Emma Grace Woodard, and Asher Lopez; and in-laws, Tom and Jean Aull and Mike and Cindy Aull.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club, 2130 East 19th St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
