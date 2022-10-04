BEECHMONT — Stephen Dewayne Wilson, 51, of Beechmont, passed away peacefully Friday, September 30, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Steve was born May 18, 1971.
Steve was a gentle spirit who loved everyone. Steve was an avid gardener and loved landscaping and spending time outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, watching Western movies, telling jokes, and spending time with his family. He loved to visit the Smoky Mountains. Steve was of the Seventh Day Adventist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Wilson, Sr. and Joan Saddler Glenn.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Hilda Duvall Wilson; brother, Charles Wilson, Jr.; maternal aunt, Sue Saddler Ray; maternal uncles, Randy (Kathy) Saddler and Sandy Saddler; and many special cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Jeremy Jessup officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
