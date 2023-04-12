Stephen Edward Fogle, 70, walked into the arms of his Heavenly father Friday, April 7, 2023. He was born in Owensboro July 25, 1952, to the late Franklin Edward Fogle and Mary Lucille Hayden Fogle Wright. Steve was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, a graduate of the University of Evansville, and he worked at Swedish Match (Pinkerton Tobacco) as a production manager for 40 years.
Steve met his soulmate, Judith Carol Rhinerson, who he loved unconditionally, and they married May 6, 1972. Steve and Judy, or “my bride” as Steve referred to her), have three amazing sons who are the image of their dear dad, Derek Andrew (Danielle), Chad Edward, and Brandon Michael (Lauren). Steve’s greatest joy in life was his family and being a father and grandfather. He had tremendous pride in watching his sons in various sports throughout the years and all their life accomplishments.
Steve enjoyed anything outdoors and spent as much time as possible in his “happy place.” During retirement, he and Judy spent many hours taking in the beautiful sunsets from their backyard and knocking out their bucket-list adventures. He enjoyed bird hunting and looked forward to taking his sons duck hunting in Arkansas every January, along with his brother-in-law Glenn Merritt and Dan Stallings, whom Steve considered his closest friend. He was the ultimate host and went out of his way to care for others’ needs before his own, and his contributions to the family’s annual barbecue chicken and burgoo events will be greatly missed.
Not only was he met in Heaven by his parents, but also his brother, Mark Fogle; stepfather, Gilbert Wright; stepbrother, James Wright, brothers-in-law, Glenn Merritt, Wayne Rhinerson, and Bill Clayton; a very special nephew, Eric Young; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Steve leaves behind two beautiful grandchildren, Ella Daley, who calls him G-Daddy, and Declan Nash, who calls him Boo-Daddy; he carried those titles proudly. Ella’s many stage performances and musical skills, and her academic achievements were some of his proudest moments. Declan has already amazed him even though he hasn’t quite reached the age of five yet. Boo-Daddy spent countless hours playing with him, reading him books, and watching him ride his Gator in the backyard. Boo-Daddy just couldn’t get enough of his little man!
Steve is also survived by his siblings, David (Michelle) Fogle, Marianne (Mike) Kamuf, Teresa Merritt, and Cathy Bayles; his in-laws, Linda (Glen) Falloway, Deanna Clayton, Jim (Anita) Rhinerson, Marcia (Rich) Graves, and Stacy (Billy) Render; along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, too numerous to mention.
There will be a funeral Mass held at noon Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:45 p.m., Wednesday and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, both at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or Norton’s Children’s Hospital.
Memories and condolences for the family of Stephen Edward Fogle may be left at www.glenncares.com.
