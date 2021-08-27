Stephen Garret Helm, 48, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on Aug. 11, 1973, to Mary Katherine “Kathy” Humphrey Helm and the late Jimmy Carl Helm. Stephen was the former executive chef for Owensboro Country Club. He enjoyed golfing, UK basketball and listening to live music. Grateful Dead was his favorite band. Stephen was goofy, fun-loving and the life of the party. He truly loved cooking for others and always made time for his family, especially his grandkids.
Along with his father, Stephen was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Ruth Humphrey and Alice Helm; his grandfather, Carl Helm; and several aunts and uncles.
Along with his mother, Stephen is survived by his children, Trevor, Savannah and Tatum Helm; his grandchildren, Sayvior, Kehlani, Collin, Mia and Carter; his sister, Mackenzie (David) Miller; his nieces and nephews, Camden and Zoe; and several aunts and uncles.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
The family of Stephen requests that everyone wear a mask and colorful or tie-dyed shirt.
