Stephen Gene “Kink” Bowman, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home. He was born Jan. 4, 1958, in Daviess County to Robert Gene Bowman and Mary Simmons Goodsell. He worked as a welder for Titan Construction. Kink enjoyed racing, building race cars, and cooking. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and feeding the ducks with them.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Gene Bowman; and the mother of his children, Nancy Bowman.
He is survived by two daughters, Stephenie Smith (Tyler) and Sarah Stepp (Jordan); mother, Mary Goodsell; five grandchildren, Aiden, Charli and Lucy Smith, Karson and Nova Stepp; brother, Buddy Blair (Kimberly); and his best friends, Chris Hagan and Mike Bartlett.
Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. The number of those attending the visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Cross Roads, 1631 Breckenridge Street, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
