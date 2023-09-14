HARTFORD — Stephen H. Ferguson, 59, passed away Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at OHRH in Owensboro. He was born in Owensboro to Jackie D. Ferguson and Sheila Ramsey Collins. He was a manager at the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart and taught color guard from 1990 to 2018. He won multiple awards and he loved every student as they were his own child. Stephen’s motto was dream big and reach for it. He was a member of Hartford Christian Church. Stephen loved the Lord and lived a faithful life.
He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Sherry L. McPeak.
Survivors include his father, Jackie D. Ferguson; mother, Sheila Ramsey Collins; brothers, Brandon L. Ferguson and Michael Ferguson; sisters, Steffani Shartzer/Howard Shartzer, Christy Ferguson/Angel Perales, and Amy Summers; nephews, Aaron Monroe, Alex Ferguson, and Brodie Summers; and nieces, Sarah Loftin and Raven Ferguson-Hodges.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with the family from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
