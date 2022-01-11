Stephen H. Slack, 75, of Owensboro, died January 7, 2022 at the Hartford House under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Steve was born September 26, 1946 in Brazil, Indiana to William Peter Slack and Barbara Jane Slack. He was a 1964 Graduate of Brazil High School. Upon graduation Steve enlisted in the United State Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1968. He was a 1972 graduate of Indiana State University School of Business. He was employed by Patriot Coal Company in 1972, retiring from Patriot
Coal in 1998. He continued to do contractual work for both Patriot Coal Company and Peabody Energy as well as several major oil and gas companies.
Steve is survived by Shirley, his wife of 56 years; son, Stephen (Andrea) Slack; daughter, Beth Johnson; and son, William Slack; a brother, John Slack; three grandchildren, Hannah Slack, Harley Wallace, and Harley Slack.
Arrangements for Stephen are private. Care provided by Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented