EVANSVILLE, INDIANA — Stephen Howard Cunningham, 68, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, under the care of Gentiva Hospice Care and Parkview Care Center. The Paducah native was born July 17, 1954, to the late Randall and Doris Maxberry Cunningham. Stephen received his bachelor’s degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College and was an avid UK fan. He was employed as an insurance agent with American General most of his career. Stephen loved fishing, electronics, and photography. Being flirtatious and having a dry wit, all that knew Stephen loved him. The light of his life was his granddaughter, Ava, who brought him much joy.
In addition to his parents, Stephen also was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Cunningham, in 2003.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Kendra Fox and husband, Bryan, of Evansville, Indiana; granddaughter, Ava Fox; and sisters, Lori Leonard (Mike) of Tucson, Arizona and Beth Cunningham of Nashville, Tennessee.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Parkview Care Center, 2819 N. St. Joseph Ave., Evansville, IN 47720 or DaVita Dialysis, 1151 W. Buena Vista Road, Evansville, IN 47710.
Condolences and memories for Stephen’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
