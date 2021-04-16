Stephen J. Smeathers, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 12, 1956, in Daviess County to Kenneth Smeathers and Opal Powers Pruden. Steve enjoyed grilling for his family and spent many of his days on his family farm. He looked forward to his annual trips to Marco Island with his wife and also enjoyed his time at the lake, especially Rough River where he used to partake in water sports. Above all, he adored his family, especially his granddaughter, Presleigh. Steve will be remembered for his selfless and easy-going nature, and how he had never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Smeathers; and his brother-in-law, Jody Beard.
Steve is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Rita Beard Smeathers; his sons, Alex (Courtney) Smeathers and Nathan Smeathers; his granddaughter, Presleigh Smeathers; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sam (Patty) Beard, Mary (Mickey) Hagan, Linda (Bob) Frakes, Donnie Beard, Ellen (Bill) Ryan, Sheryl Beard, Agnes (Pat) Hamilton, Theresa (Steve) Teasley, Becky (Bob) Gregory and Tom (Angie) Beard; and several nieces and nephews.
Public visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A service with limited attendance will be held. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckinridge Street side of the funeral home. Visitors shall be within current health and safety directives and wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Christian Broadcasting Network, 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23463.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Steve Smeathers may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
