BUTTONSBERRY — Stephen “Jeremiah” Johnson, 66, of the Buttonsberry Community in McLean County, went home to be with the Lord Friday, October 21, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Stephen Johnson was born July 22, 1956, in Owensboro to Harlan and Patricia Faye Kyle Johnson and was better known as “Jeremiah” to both his family and friends. Stephen retired from the construction laborer’s Union Local #1392 in Owensboro and was a member of Island Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being in God’s Country.
Stephen was preceded in death by his father, Harlan Johnson, who died February 7, 2021.
Survivors include two daughters, Abigail Hoover (Aaron) of Calhoun and Stevie Eileen Johnson of Island; two grandchildren, Taylor Calloway and Kane McCaslin; his mother, Patricia Johnson of Island; a brother, Dillard Jay Johnson (Amy) of Florida; and two sisters, Connie Walker of Island and Pattie Starks (Tim) of Manitou.
The funeral service was held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial was in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation was held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home in Livermore.
The Stephen “Jeremiah” Johnson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Island Community Cemetery Fund, C/O Susan Edmonds, 125 East Broadway, Island, KY 42350.
Share your memories and photos of Stephen at musterfuneralhomes.com.
