BUTTONSBERRY — Stephen “Jeremiah” Johnson, 66, of the Buttonsberry community in McLean County, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Stephen Johnson was born July 22, 1956, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Harlan and Patricia Faye Kyle Johnson and was better known as “Jeremiah” to both his family and friends. Stephen retired from Construction Laborer’s Union Local #1392 in Owensboro and was a member of Island Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being in God’s country. Stephen was preceded in death by his father, Harlan Johnson, who died Feb. 7, 2021.
Survivors include two daughters, Abigail Hoover (Aaron) of Calhoun and Stevie Eileen Johnson of Island; two grandchildren, Taylor Calloway and Kane McCaslin; his mother, Patricia Johnson of Island; a brother, Dillard Jay Johnson (Amy) of Florida; and two sisters, Connie Walker of Island and Pattie Starks (Tim) of Manitou.
Funeral services were held Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Dr. Richard Sams officiated. Burial was at the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County.
The Stephen “Jeremiah” Johnson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund; C/O Susan Edmonds; 125 East Broadway; Island, Kentucky 42350.
