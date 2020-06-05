Stephen Joel Richardson, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. He was born Nov. 22, 1959, in Boston to Walter Richardson Sr. and Nora Joyce Wiggins Richardson. Stephen was loved by all and always put his family first.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Walter Richardson Jr., Charles Richardson, James Richardson and John Richardson; and infant sister Josephine Richardson.
Survivors include his sisters, Mary Goetz (Marvin) of Owensboro, Sally Grigsby Richardson of Las Vegas and Joyce Webber (John) of Douglas, Massachusetts; sister-in-law Sue Richardson of Hopkinsville; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private services will be at a later date.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented