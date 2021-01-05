AUBURN — Stephen Leslie Eans, 65, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. He was born in Owensboro on Jan. 29, 1955, to the late William Leslie Eans, Jr. and Margaret Pearl (McLevaine) Eans. Stephen was a member of the Walnut St. Baptist Church in Owensboro and attended New Friendship Baptist Church in Auburn.
Stephen was a loving father and papaw and was blessed with many friends he loved just like family. He graduated from Daviess County High School in 1973 where he played football and was on the All City Football Team for two years in a row, was on the track and field team. He was a member of the Divers and Explorers Club where he explored caves, repelled and canoed, an excellent Baseball and Football Player and was a member of the Paddock Swim Club where he swam in competition at the breast stroke. He won the Kentucky State Archery Championship at age 10 and loved to hunt and fish with his father. He was an excellent pool shot having played many games of 8 ball with his father.
Stephen started working at the young age of 13, working in tobacco then went to be a lifeguard at Millers Lake. He was an excellent Mechanic and worked at Snyders Aluminum Siding. He graduated from WKU in 1978 and started his own construction business then later moved to Key West, Florida. In 1982 he was hired as the first industrial technology teacher at Logan County High School and to build and create the first football team. He was an excellent coach, teacher and woodworker. He was a collector, history researcher, boatman and skier. He loved Rough River Lake where he spent much of his time in the house he built in 1978 with his family and friends.
Stephen is survived by his mother, Margaret Eans, of Owensboro; two daughters, Leslie Eans (Richard Dickens) and Stevi Nichols (Josh), both of Bowling Green; a brother, William Shane Eans (Hope) and a sister, Bridget Eans, both of Owensboro; and a granddaughter Jade Elizabeth Leveronne.
Funeral services for Stephen Eans was 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Richey Gloyd officiating. Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, in the Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
The family has asked that donations be made to the American Heart association or the Friends of Rough River Lake. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
