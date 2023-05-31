Stephen Lynn Jones, 65, of Maceo, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at his home. He was born in Owensboro to the late R.C. Jones and Martha Hays Jones. Stephen was of the Catholic faith and worked in construction as a drywaller. Stephen loved being around his family and was a lover of animals. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Along with his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Ann Clark; brother-in-law, Tommy Clark; and sister-in-law, Deborah Jones.
Stephen is survived by his children, Stephanie Unser and Stephen Shane Jones; grandchildren, Connor McCosh and Kylar Unser; siblings, Sheila (Gary) Hagan and Michael Wayne Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
