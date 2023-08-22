LIVERMORE — Stephen Lynn Staves, 70, of Livermore, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 30, 1952, in Owensboro to the late Charles and Eunice Staves. Stephen was a pipefitter with Local 633. He was an United States Army veteran and enjoyed traveling, fishing, drag racing, and UK basketball.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Staves; two daughters, Stephanie Staves and Joni Caram (Robert Turner); stepson, Jesse Rickard; grandchildren, Hunter Peay, Katie Peay (Kyle Culbertson), Hailey Caram, and Grace Caram; great-grandchildren, Hadley and Charlotte Culbertson; step-grandchildren, Briar Stofer and Rowdy Rickard; siblings, Sandy Yeckering (David), Carla Glover (William), Barry Staves (Tammy Hayden), and David Wayne Staves (Connie); his dog, Mopar; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
