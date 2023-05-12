Stephen M. Campbell, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Owensboro, he was the son of the late John F. and Doris Beam Campbell. Steve graduated from Owensboro High School and the University of Kentucky.
Steve Campbell was an extraordinary person. While a student at the University of Kentucky pursuing a degree in geology, he participated in a school-sponsored geology field trip to Colorado. On that trip, he was involved in a tragic traffic accident that took the lives of two fellow students and resulted in him sustaining a traumatic head injury that forever altered the trajectory of his life. He remained independent and adventurous with a broad range of interests. A faithful member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, he was part of The Settleites Sunday School Class, was actively involved in the church youth program, and volunteered with church projects at Camp Loucon in Grayson County.
He loved music and performed in the church’s Sanctuary Choir and Bell Choir as well as with the Owensboro Symphony Chorus. He also volunteered as a Pit Poppa with the Daviess County High School Band of Pride. A golfer, he particularly enjoyed rounds with his father, Jack. Steve’s interest in stamp collecting was vast and included membership in and participation with the American Philatelic Society. A member of the Evansville and Owensboro Area stamp clubs, he was also called upon to appraise private collections. His love of deep-sea fishing was highlighted by holding the boat record for a bluefin tuna that he caught off the coast of Cape May, New Jersey, a record that stood until recently. He served as a substitute teacher with the Owensboro Public Schools and volunteered with the Owensboro Museum of Science and History. A U.S. Army Veteran during the Viet Nam era, he graduated from the military’s language school and served in Panama.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife of almost 42 years, Karen Mooney Campbell; his daughter, Mia Campbell, and her partner, C.J. Jimenez; his brother, John William Campbell, and his wife, Kathryn Robertson Campbell; his sister, Jean Elizabeth Childers, and her husband, Don; along with eight niblings as well as several great-niblings.
The service for Stephen Campbell will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Mission Fund or the Music Fund at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church.
