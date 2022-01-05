Stephen Mark Green, 68, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at his home. He was born June 15, 1953 in Daviess County to Randall Mason Green and Cicily Medlin Pruden. Stephen was a big Gregg Allman fan and music was his life. He loved karaoke.
He is preceded in death by his father, Randall Mason Green; and two sisters, Serena Brown and Sheridan Adcox.
He was survived by his mother, Cicily Pruden; daughter, Ajaann Escaudor Green; one granddaughter; and siblings, Samuel Green and Sandy Johnson (Marty).
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of his arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented