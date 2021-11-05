ROSINE — Stephen Mark “Stevie” Clark, 64, of Rosine, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Evansville, Indiana. He was born May 17, 1957, in Rosine to the late Charlie and Lorine McDaniel Clark. Stevie was a U.S. Marine, was a member of Rosine Baptist Church and worked at farming and mining.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Danny Clark, Frank Clark and David Basham; and a granddaughter, Baylee Clark.
Survivors include two sons, Scott (Jesse) Clark of Livermore and Shawn Clark (Kelly Green) of Central City; a sister, Belinda (Tony) Renfrow of Hartford; three brothers, Jerry Clark of Horse Branch, Eugene (Virginia) Clark of Hartford and Wayne Clark of Beaver Dam; and three grandchildren, Landen, Charleigh and Haisley Clark.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Nicholas Westerfield officiating. Burial will be in Rosine Cemetery in Rosine. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
Commented