Stephen Michael "Mike" Miller, 51, of Owensboro, passed away Dec. 17, 2019. He was born May 30, 1968, in Daviess County to Stephen R. "Steve" Miller and Suzanne Hutchinson Miller. In Mike's younger years, he enjoyed being in the Boy Scouts and achieved the title of Eagle Scout. He could be described as an incredibly intelligent man; one of his favorite hobbies being taking things apart just to figure out how to put them back together. Mike was loved very much by his family and he will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard Hutchinson; paternal grandparents H.C. Miller and Betty Hernandez; stepgrandparents Frank H. and Nina Mae Winstead; great-grandmother Carrie Wilson; and uncle Bruce Hutchinson.
Mike is survived by his mother, Suzanne Miller; father Steve Miller and his wife, Patty; brother Robert "Robbie" Miller and his wife, Christy; maternal grandmother Gwen Hutchinson; nephews Noah and Nolen Miller; aunts and uncles Peggy Hutchinson, Danny Hutchinson and his wife, Debbie, Gary Winstead and Mary Janice Hawkins; and several cousins.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church with Pastor Roger Sassaman officiating. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday morning at the church.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 KY Highway 81, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Eagle Scout Service Center for Boy Scouts of America, 1325 W. Walnut Hill Lane, P.O. Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015.
