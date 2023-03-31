GREENVILLE — Stephen “Neal” Glover, 58, of Greenville, died Thursday, Mar. 29, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. Neal was born Oct. 14, 1964, in Owensboro, the son of Gerald Douglas Glover and Wyota King Glover. He was a building contractor by trade, a computer “genius”, an artistic painter, and a photographer. His hobby was working with computers and working puzzles. He loved cats and his special niece Paisley Grace, and he had a kind and loving heart for anyone.
Neal is survived by his wife of 15 years, Daphne Elaine Glover of Greenville; parents, Gerald Douglas and Wyota King Glover of Owensboro; sisters, Gerri Glover of Dallas, Texas, Debbie (Lafey) Blair of Utica, Nancy (Kevin) Wasko of Louisville, and Sara (Buddy) Long of Bethpage, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; one great-nephew; and a special great-niece, Paisley Grace (Potato Sack) Cobb.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, conducted by Bro. James Watkins. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Depoy. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
