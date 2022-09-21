LOUISVILLE — Stephen Paul “Steve” Farley, 60, of Louisville, formerly of Owensboro, passed away in Louisville Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was born July 24, 1962, in Springfield, Illinois. He had worked for a number of years in the heating and air conditioning business as an installer and had been attending the Lyndon Independent Baptist Church in Louisville where he became a Christian. Steve loved his mother and stepfather and his two children very much. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and U. K. basketball and loved his dog, Sam.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Robert Farley; his stepfather, James Howard; and his nephew, Cody Kirkpatrick.
Surviving are his mother, Carol Howard of Owensboro; son, Eric Farley (Emily) of Louisville; daughter, Stevie Cummings (Jake) of Philpot; grandchildren, Ryleigh, Wyatt Kate, Jace, La’Key, Kegan, Ellie, and Zeke; three brothers, Kevin Farley of Springfield, Bradley Kirkpatrick of Owensboro, and Rick Farley; nephews, Sam, Zach, and K.J.; and several step-siblings.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Steve Farley, c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented