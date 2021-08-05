Stephen Penn Baker, 69, of Philpot, lived his last, uncharacteristically peaceful “Baker-kinda day” surrounded by his family and Tanya Tucker’s “Delta Dawn” on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Anyone whoever heard a Steve Baker story would agree the mold was broken when he was brought into this world by Mary (Wilcher) and Russell Baker on Aug. 1, 1951, in Tell City, Indiana. Steve was born the middle of three. All of the Baker Boys discovered a love of baseball at a young age, which led Steve to play outfield at Edison Junior College (’71) and Morehead State University (’73) after graduating from Daviess County High School (’69).
Steve, or as his oldest son Casey called him, “Coach,” never truly stepped off the field, as he channeled his passion for sports into coaching the American League Velvet Bombers, commentating for the Owensboro Thoroughbreds, hosting “Live and Local with Baker” for Cromwell Radio Group and turning any radio within arms reach to max volume so he could listen to his Cincinnati Reds.
Steve never knew a stranger, and the gate was always open. Try as he might, he could never make it through a dirty joke without giggling. He made the strongest, spiciest Bloody Mary you’ve ever had and grilled the best steak in the world. He focused his charismatic manic energy into his grass, pool, friends, family and community.
Steve also served as chairperson of the Hancock County Relay for Life, avidly supported the Pitino Shelter of Owensboro and volunteered for a number of organizations in Hancock and Daviess County. For his dedication to his community, Steve was awarded Hancock County Citizen of the Year. He also fulfilled the role of the Best Band Dad ever for the Hancock County Marching Band: Steve singlehandedly got plastic clappers banned from band competitions in Kentucky, but somehow, they let him keep his bullhorn.
No matter the good he did for his community, his proudest achievement was his two sons and the fellowship he so often shared with friends and family. Steve’s memory will continue to serve as a blessing for all those who knew him.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Mary, and father Russell Baker of Lewisport.
Steve is survived by two sons, Casey Baker of Owensboro and Luke (Matthew) Baker of Louisville; granddaughters Sadie and Mattie; brothers Mike (Joan) and Jeff (Debbie) Baker of Lewisport; sister Sue (Keith) Ellis of Savannah, Georgia; companion Betsy Simmons of Philpot; and many others who loved him dearly.
Visitation is planned for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with memorial service to follow at Gibson and Son Funeral Home in Lewisport.
Commented