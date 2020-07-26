TUCSON, Ariz. — Stephen Peter Walkosak, 80, passed away July 2, 2020. Steve was born March 18, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio. Careers span 10 years serving in the U.S. Navy, the Federal Aviation Administration, RE/MAX Realty and owner/operator of X-Stream Ponds of Tucson. Steve loved his family and friends, poker, bowling, UA Wildcats sports and jokes. His laugh carried far and wide.
Steve is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean of Tucson, Arizona; son Nicholas (Trigie Ealey) Walkosak of Arlington, Virginia; daughter Diana Walkosak (Cale) Dupre of San Diego; son Anthony Walkosak of Tucson; siblings Russell (Betty) Walkosak, Audrey Daughtry and Mary (Toney) Oliver, all of Owensboro; Richard Rohr of Sacramento, California; as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Steve is preceded in death by son Vincent Walkosak; mother Mary Walkosak; father Peter Walkosak; and sister Isabelle (Walkosak) Rohr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve’s memory to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum’s Education Fund and/or the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. Memorial service to be held in Arizona when gatherings are safe.
