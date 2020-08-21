Stephen R. Clark, 66, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Steve was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and had retired from Laborers Local 561 of Evansville, Indiana, after 30 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, Paula Clark; his sons, Jason Clark, Nathan Kirchgessner and Nicholas Kirchgessner; and his brothers, Donald Clark, Tony Clark and Larry Clark.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with the Rev. Ron Kreilein officiating.
Visitation will held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church and Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church and Mt. Zion Cemetery.
